Witnesses testify in 4th Quarter Sports Bar murder trial

By Jose Zozaya, Anchor/Reporter
and Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM) (Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A number of witnesses are testifying in the murder trial of three Columbus men.

A forensic pathologist with the GBI took the stand Thursday morning in the trial for the killing which happened at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar in October of 2015.

Crime scene photos were also presented.

Prosecutors say Daginald Wheeler, Demark Ponder, and James Daniel killed Dominic Mitchell.

A total of three expert witnesses gave their testimony Thursday afternoon, the prosecution has not finished its argument, we'll have more on that as the trial continues.

Prosecutors will make the case that the three suspects were in a gang fight outside the bar, and the shooting that broke out killed Mitchell.

