Witnesses testify in 4th Quarter Sports Bar murder trial

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A number of witnesses are testifying in the murder trial of three Columbus men.

A forensic pathologist with the GBI took the stand Thursday morning in the trial for the killing which happened at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar in October of 2015.

Crime scene photos were also presented.

Prosecutors say Daginald Wheeler, Demark Ponder, and James Daniel killed Dominic Mitchell.

A total of three expert witnesses gave their testimony Thursday afternoon, the prosecution has not finished its argument, we'll have more on that as the trial continues.

Prosecutors will make the case that the three suspects were in a gang fight outside the bar, and the shooting that broke out killed Mitchell.

Be sure to follow News Leader 9's Jose Zozaya for live updates.

#4QTTrial Judge Peters asking prosecutors, defense council to approach bench - audible disagreement from defense. Break until 12:45 @WTVM — José Zozaya WTVM (@jzozayaWTVM) May 4, 2017

Prosecution now introducing assault rifle into evidence #4QTTrial @WTVM — José Zozaya WTVM (@jzozayaWTVM) May 4, 2017

Witness, Deputy Depitri with Musc. Co. Sheriff's Office, describing weapon as AR-15 #4QTTrial @WTVM — José Zozaya WTVM (@jzozayaWTVM) May 4, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.