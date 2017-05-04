Georgia Repertory Theatre hosts 10-week summer festival promoting tourism

For the first time, the Georgia Repertory Theatre is announcing a summer theater festival to attract tourism and provide job opportunities for recent graduates of Columbus State University.

It's a 10 week Summer Theatre Festival that will showcase 52 performance on four stages throughout the Columbus region.

Paul Pierce who's the Producing Artistic Director of the Georgia Repertory Theatre or the GRT says the intent of the festival is to propel economic development.

"The GRT summer festival is intended to attract leisure travelers to Columbus not just for one day, not just for two days, but for several days to really make Columbus a summertime entertainment destination. Our Intention is that this will be a permanent installation and a permanent summertime attraction for Columbus," says Pierce.

Tthe GRT is a partnership between Columbus State University and Springer Opera House. The Summer Theatre Festival also aims to increase workforce development in Columbus.

"The idea is to put on a very professional program challenge together young people who are getting ready or have just started they're careers in theater film and Television," says Pierce.

All the productions will be produced in a very short period of time which means all actors and crew members will have to go through intense rehearsals six days a week.

The first performance starts May 18th at the CSU Riverside Theater.

