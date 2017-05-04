Residents concerned about 'crumbling homes' in Fort Mitchell - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Residents concerned about 'crumbling homes' in Fort Mitchell

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
Connect
(Source: Parker Branton/WTVM) (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)
(Source: Parker Branton/WTVM) (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)
(Source: Parker Branton/WTVM) (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)
FORT MITCHELL, AL (WTVM) -

Some homeowners in East Alabama are spending big bucks for new homes they say are now crumbling to the ground.

Over a quarter of a million dollar homes sit right here in Bradley Landing, but residents are telling me Thursday that the price tag doesn’t reflect what they bought.

“With all the issues we’re having here, we think this house might crumble down on our heads,” says homeowner Georgia Perry.

“This is over a quarter of a million dollar house I expect this house to be taken care of, we are taking care of it we expect them to provide us with what we paid for,” says another homeowner.

“Nothing but problems since day one,” says homeowner George Askew.

Sitting on the homes cracking, appliances falling apart, and leaks in the ceilings. Some of the issues these fort Mitchell homeowners say they’re dishing out cash to fix.

“Well over four thousand dollars on the floors alone,” says one homeowner.

“I ended up spending three thousand plus,” says another.

It doesn’t end there.  

“My main concern is the cracks running through the entire foundation,” says Perry.

Homeowners say they’ve made numerous calls to set-up a repair and are not getting answers.

“They appear to be very friendly, but not supportive,” says Askew.

I gave the builders a call multiple times and didn’t get an answer.

Meanwhile, homeowners say they are taking action until something is done.

“I’m fed up… I’m ready to sell and relocate,” says Askew.

“This was going to be our retirement home or place where we can lay in bed at night and rest in peace, but that didn’t happen,” says Perry.

People living in this subdivision say they do get a warranty for these homes some have a one-year some have a five year – but they feel that if these homes weren’t properly built in the first place - something should be done.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

  • LocalMore>>

  • Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Saturday, October 21 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-22 02:42:20 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    Saturday, October 21 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-10-21 23:01:52 GMT

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

  • Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Saturday, October 21 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-10-21 18:59:59 GMT
    (Source: Muscogee County Jail)(Source: Muscogee County Jail)

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly