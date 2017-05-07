Goodwill Career Center celebrates the power of work

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Goodwill offices in Columbus, Phenix City, and Opelika are all coordinating with offices across Georgia and Alabama to put people in contact with companies and employers looking for qualified, eager workers.

Each of the three career centers in our community are hosting their own special kick-off event on Monday, May 8 with an open house for folks to stop by and get the application process started.

Then, more hands-on events like job and community resource fairs, workshops, and job fair boot camps will open to the public.

The Goodwill Columbus Career Center will host 30 employers for a job fair on Wednesday, May 10.

Among those companies are the City of Columbus, Aflac, Callaway Gardens, FedEx, TJ MAXX and more.

This week is such a highlight for the community, that the centers in Phenix City and Opelika are inviting city leaders to give their own official proclamations and say a few words about making sure everyone has the necessary resources to find a job.

