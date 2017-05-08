Phenix City officer placed on administrative leave following deadly shooting

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Phenix City police held a press conference Monday regarding the deadly officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of 27-year-old Cedric Mifflin who was shot and killed at the intersection of 13th Street and 11th Avenue.

“We don’t want to appear to be biased in any way we locked down the situation and locked down the scene and called the state bureau of investigation and requested them to come investigate they agreed to come investigate,” said Chief Smith.

Phenix City Police Chief Raymond Smith says his department is in the process of sending all evidence to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and is handing the investigation over to them to determine if the department’s policy was followed.

“We a have a specific policy on police chases. We give chase if it's safe to do so if it not safe to do we break off the chase. That would be part of the investigation if the policy was in fact followed," says Smith.

The officer who allegedly fired the shots is on paid leave until the investigation is over; the name or race of the officer hasn’t been released.

“He’s a veteran officer and he’s been with the department a number of years,” says Smith.

City Manager Wallace Hunter was also in attendance and he was asked if he believed race played a role Cedric Mifflin’s death.

“It was a tragic situation any way it goes, so we are going to give the agencies the opportunities to investigate this to make sure all policies and procedures were followed and we don’t want to make this as the question you alluded to as far as making this a race thing we want to stay away from that," says Hunter.

Phenix City police are in the process of turning over all evidence, video, audio and other records over to ALEA's State Bureau of Investigation.

“We are going to try to find out everything we can to try to avoid this in the future. This isn’t something that is taken lightly,” says Hunter.

The Russell County District Attorney's Office will present the completed investigation to a grand jury.

