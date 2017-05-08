Phenix City officer placed on administrative leave following dea - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City officer placed on administrative leave following deadly shooting

By WTVM Web Team
Connect
and Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
Connect
(Source: Clarence Patterson) (Source: Clarence Patterson)
(Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM) (Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM)
(Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM) (Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -  Phenix City police held a press conference Monday regarding the deadly officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of 27-year-old Cedric Mifflin who was shot and killed at the intersection of 13th Street and 11th Avenue.

“We don’t want to appear to be biased in any way we locked down the situation and locked down the scene and called the state bureau of investigation and requested them to come investigate they agreed to come investigate,” said Chief Smith.

Phenix City Police Chief Raymond Smith says his department is in the process of sending all evidence to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and is handing the investigation over to them to determine if the department’s policy was followed.

“We a have a specific policy on police chases. We give chase if it's safe to do so if it not safe to do we break off the chase. That would be part of the investigation if the policy was in fact followed," says Smith.

The officer who allegedly fired the shots is on paid leave until the investigation is over; the name or race of the officer hasn’t been released.

“He’s a veteran officer and he’s been with the department a number of years,” says Smith.

City Manager Wallace Hunter was also in attendance and he was asked if he believed race played a role Cedric Mifflin’s death.

“It was a tragic situation any way it goes, so we are going to give the agencies the opportunities to investigate this to make sure all policies and procedures were followed and we don’t want to make this as the question you alluded to as far as making this a race thing we want to stay away from that," says Hunter.

Phenix City police are in the process of turning over all evidence, video, audio and other records over to ALEA's State Bureau of Investigation.

“We are going to try to find out everything we can to try to avoid this in the future. This isn’t something that is taken lightly,” says Hunter.

The Russell County District Attorney's Office will present the completed investigation to a grand jury. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

  • LocalMore>>

  • Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Saturday, October 21 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-22 02:42:20 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    Saturday, October 21 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-10-21 23:01:52 GMT

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

  • Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Saturday, October 21 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-10-21 18:59:59 GMT
    (Source: Muscogee County Jail)(Source: Muscogee County Jail)

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly