Muscogee County School Board holds work session on several topics

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – School board members discussed the creation of an advisory committee on allowing the Camelot Group to take over alternative education in the county.

Part of the back and forth included criticisms from board members who believe Camelot will not receive the necessary votes to come into the district.

“If you're going to do a committee why not put something in writing and let’s talk about it in the next couple of months. We've tabled Camelot, for basically two more months okay and the truth is Camelot is out seventeen-eighteen school year it is not going to happen,” said Frank Myers, MCSD board member.

Other items discussed include a recommendation for the new school of arts being built in midtown, an increase in school lunch prices, and the reduction of the district's outstanding balance on school meals.

