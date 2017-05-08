Victim identified in fatal drive-by shooting on 24th Street

Map of homicides in the city of Columbus for 2017. (Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A homicide investigation is underway following a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of 24th Street.

The Muscogee County Coroner's office says 23-year-old Glen Adipi was killed around 11:00 p.m. Monday.

Police say Adipi was killed in a drive-by shooting in front of the apartments where 26-year-old Lavonte Thomas was killed on April 30.

Residents in the area say the recent crime is nothing out of the norm for the area.

“Robberies, prostitution, dope peddling, bootlegging you bout name it, it's right here in this area. Boys that sell crack cocaine and get mad and they’ll start shooting and running up the streets it's not a place to raise kids or a family,” says 24th Street resident Bobby Finch.

Columbus police are working to find out if these two shootings were related and are asking anyone with any information on these cases to call them at 706-653-3400.

