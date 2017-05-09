Columbus Regional pursues ‘strategic affiliation’ with Atlanta's Piedmont Healthcare

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Regional Health’s Board of Directors has unanimously voted to pursue a ‘strategic affiliation’ with Piedmont Healthcare.

Based on this decision, a letter of intent was executed Monday initiating an exclusive negotiation period between the two organizations.

Columbus Regional Health’s two hospitals – Midtown Medical Center and Northside Medical Center, as well as its John B. Amos Cancer Center, MyCare Urgent Care Centers and multiple physician practices – would be included in the partnership.

Piedmont Healthcare is a nonprofit system of seven hospitals, nearly 100 Piedmont-employed physician practice locations and a clinically integrated network of over 1,600 employed and independent physicians, caring for patients and communities across Georgia.

“Since last year when we made our initial announcement regarding a potential partnership or affiliation, we have maintained our position of strength financially and we continue to realize improvement across many areas of our health system. We believe that now is the time to combine our strengths through a strategic partnership. This will allow us to serve our patients and the community to the highest degree possible,” said Scott Hill, Columbus Regional Health President, and CEO.

Hill says during the group's search, they were looking for a partner who considered patient care and employees, among other things, as their top priorities.

"Ultimately, as we go through the process of finalizing a definitive agreement, looking at things like structure, and ultimately, the investments that can be made locally, I think there'll be a lot of benefits for our community in the long run," says Hill.

Hill says they've been searching for the right partner since announcing just last year that they'd begin the process.

"There's a lot of headwinds in the healthcare industry today. Ultimately, as we looked at a partnership, and the benefits it could potentially have for our health system, one of the things we wanted to do was find someone who had a similar culture, as we do, and we have found that in Piedmont," says Hill.

"They want to help us continue to provide cost-effective, quality, safe healthcare in the Columbus community. That's something we're focused on now, and that's something we're going to be focused on well into the future," says Hill

The partnership with Piedmont Healthcare will support Columbus Regional Health’s strategy of investing in improved services like emergency care and

those offered by the John B. Amos Cancer Center.

