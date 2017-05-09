Auburn NROTC Midshipmen march from Auburn to FL

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) — A total of 30 active duty and retired military members along with midshipmen from Auburn University’s NROTC set out on a four-day march from Auburn to Navarre, Florida.

The mission is to raise money for the families of the Raider 7, an elite group of marines who died in a training accident off the coast of Navarre.

The team is carrying 45-pound rucks, or backpacks, containing engraved stones in memory of the soldiers who were killed.

The organizer of the event served alongside the men who died, remembering fondly his time with the team.

“Master Sergeant Tom Saunders, when we were out in the field or not doing anything he would pull out a guitar and a beer and get some group karaoke going,” said Staff Sergeant Daniel Campbell.

The team is carrying 6 memorial stones with them on the journey, and they will be placed at a memorial in Navarre when they arrive.

The Raider 7 team left behind 5 wives, 7 children, and 2 fiancés.

