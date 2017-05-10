SEGMENT: Former UFC star holding benefit concert for local veterans

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Former UFC fighter, movie star, and army sergeant Randy Couture is in Columbus holding a concert along with two other events benefiting veterans in the Chattahoochee Valley.

This week the Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation is holding the Guitars Under the Stars and Stripes Concert, the first ever foundation Charity Golf Tournament and the Fourth Annual Ride for our Troops.

Guitars Under the Stars and Stripes: is a concert taking place Wednesday at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on Broadway in Columbus. Country music artists Gary Allan, Mark Wills and Kaleb King are among those who will be performing. The gates open for the concert at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event start $33.

G.I. Foundation Charity Golf Tournament: is taking place Thursday, May 11, 2017, at the Maple Ridge Golf Course on Maple Ridge Trail in Columbus. Golfers will have the chance to help raise money for local veterans. Registration for the event starts at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and is $100 for a golfer and $400 for a team.

4th Annual Ride for our Troops: is bike riding event being held Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Chattahoochee Harley Davidson on Williams Road in Columbus. Registration for the charity bike ride starts at 9:00 a.m. for riders it costs $25 and it's $10 for non-riders. The motorcycles will start driving at 11:00 a.m.

All of the money raised from these events are going to benefit local veterans.

