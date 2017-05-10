1 arrested, 1 at-large for attempting to steal ATM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A manhunt is still underway for the second suspect who attempted to steal an ATM on Wednesday.

Police arrested 53-year-old Edward Dwyane Thomas Wednesday afternoon, but the second suspect has not been identified.

The first attempt to steal the ATM was in Chattahoochee County, where the pair tried taking the machine from a convenience store. Officials say that since their attempt failed, the pair made their way to Marion County, and that's when the suspects ran into law enforcement and a police chase occurred.

The chase ended at the Canterbury Forest subdivision off Highway 80 in Upatoi. Sheriff Derrel Neal tells News Leader 9 that the deputies spotted two trucks that believed to be involved in the ATM theft attempt in Marion County.

“From that burglary, we spotted the vehicle in Marion County on 41 at the Oakland IGA attempting to do that same thing-- they backed the truck up when they saw a deputy pulling up they took off," says Neal.

Both trucks were found and towed away. A tan F-150 pickup truck found in Marion County belongs to Edward Thomas and the other truck, which is a black Chevrolet pickup truck found at the Canterbury Forest subdivision is confirmed to be stolen.

Chattahoochee County, Marion County, Talbot County, Columbus Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol have been involved in this search since 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Marion County deputies were also searching for a stolen black pick- up truck near Macon Road and Chantileer Trail Wednesday morning.

Choppers belonging to Georgia State Patrol were also used to locate the two suspects.

