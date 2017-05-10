Mayor Teresa Tomlinson will not run for GA Gov. or Secretary of - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson will not run for GA Gov. or Secretary of State

and WTVM Web Team
By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson. (Source: WTVM file photo) Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson. (Source: WTVM file photo)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has decided not to seek the Democratic Party nomination for Georgia Governor or Secretary of State, however, there is a possibility of her running for U.S. Senate as well as higher offices over the next two years. 

“I plan to finish strong as the two-term mayor of the great city of Columbus, Georgia,” said Mayor Tomlinson. “We have important work to finish to achieve our vision for Columbus as we head into our bicentennial. Being a good steward of this amazing city has always been my primary objective. While in the batter’s box, I keep my eye on the ball, not on the stands.”

In addition, Tomlinson mentioned her current duties as Chairwoman of Sweet Briar College in central Virginia, which Tomlinson and thousands of alumnae saved from the brink of closure in 2015.

“Resurrecting Sweet Briar College has been nothing short of a miracle. It has been one of the greatest joys of my life to see that storied institution return to its previous vibrancy and to continue its important mission of educating the next generation of women leaders. The next two years are critical to completing its transition and I need to be there to help see it through,” said Tomlinson.

She does not rule out running for statewide or another office in the future.

“Serving in public office was not a life I envisioned for myself, but it has been exhilarating and rewarding. Good government is important and good leaders are essential. I would not rule out serving in another public capacity, but that will be after my term as mayor has concluded,” she said.

“I want to thank all the people from Columbus and around the state who encouraged me to run for higher office. I am gratified by your confidence and I look forward to contributing to a better, more prosperous Georgia,” said Tomlinson.  

