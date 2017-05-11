Renee Eldridge's family 'at rest' after death penalty sought for alleged killer Stacey Gray

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - New details are underway in the high-profile murder case that started in Columbus and ended in Chambers County, Alabama.

Columbus woman Renee Eldridge, 25, who went missing in 2015 was allegedly killed by Stacey Gray.

The family says their feelings of frustration and confusion over the last couple of months have been put to rest Thursday as they are now seeking the death penalty once again.

The Chambers County District attorney previously said in September 2016 that they would pursue the death penalty against Stacey Gray.

The decision made was changed in March saying the penalty would not be sought, but now there’s another turn of events as the family says they are fighting for justice.

We spoke with Eldridge's sister Nicole Hawk after they left the court room.



“We feel like that's the closest thing to justice we could get - he didn't give her a choice to live and we feel like he shouldn't have that choice," Hawk said.

Police charged Gray in 2016 on one count of capital murder and one count of capital rape in connection to Eldridge's murder.

