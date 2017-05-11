Columbus family says son was beaten into a coma at Youth Detention Center

MACON, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus family is now taking legal action against the Regional Youth Detention Center in Macon after they say their son was beaten into a coma.

According to a press release from The Law Offices of Derrell Dowdell & Associates, the family of Lariel Brown says the teen was attacked by a group of youth at the center on Saturday, March 25 2017.

The parents of the teen also claim the attack happened in the presence of officers at the facility.

The release also states that the teen suffered multiple seizures before being beaten into a coma that lasted for five days, sustaining major injuries resulting in permanent damages.

Attorney Derrell Dowdell says his office has recently filed an open records request to release video of the attack.

Two days after the incident the GBI was called in to investigate.

The agency tells us they've filed a complaint form against one teen for aggravated assault which is customary in juvenile cases.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.