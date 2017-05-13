Loved ones remember Northside High School teen on his birthday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Family and friends just wrapped up a balloon release in honor of 16-year-old JP Johanson, who lost his life last September.

Justin Patrick Johanson was driving with friends along River Road.

Officials arrived on the scene and found the then 15–year-old Northside High student lying on the street, dead from blunt force trauma after he was run over.

It was a solemn and emotional Saturday at Northside High School as family and friends honored Justin Patrick Johanson, also known as JP Johanson, for his birthday.

Loved ones honored Johanson with a balloon release on the soccer field of the school.

About 100 loved ones were here in Johanson's honor.

"He had so many friends. You could tell by the crowd. He was loved by so many people. Not only from Northside high but from Brookstone, Alabama school system, all from the tri-city area. They came together to honor a wonderful young man," says JP's dad.

Johanson's parents say if he was here today he would have been looking to purchase the latest sneakers and hang out with his friends.

Johanson would have been 16-years-old May 10.

