Law enforcement cautions public of last minute online shopping scams

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Police are reminding the public to watch out for scammers while clicking away during online shopping.

Shoppers are asked to pay close attention to detail when on retail websites.

Just like Cyber Monday, Mother's Day is considered to be a field day for scammers.

They're on the prowl to steal your bank information through websites and pop-ups.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are saying it's important to check your bank statements and know the sites you're shopping on before making that last minute purchase.

If you feel uneasy after a transaction online, you can always contact your bank.

"Ultimately what to look for is for people fishing information out of you, look for websites that are secured website that you will be doing your shopping," says scam expert, Michael McDaniel.

The Better Business Bureau says scammers aren't only targeting online shoppers but also those looking to find coupons.

If you click on a coupon asking for your private information, that should be a major red flag.

