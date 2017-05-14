Columbus couple welcomes 5 foster children to their family

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Muscogee County couple made it official this Mother's Day Weekend becoming a brand-new mom and dad to five foster siblings and celebrating during National Foster Care Month.

A fun-filled day at the park, now part of a new life for Jimmy and Kelli Davis, and the five newest members of the family.

"It's fun. It's interesting, it's life-changing," says brand new dad, Jimmy Davis.

The Davis' have wanted to adopt children for some time. After doing their research and finding a local adoption agency, they soon came across five siblings - Maddie, Max, Ellie, Easton and Anna.

"We saw their bio and saw that we would probably love them instantly. We decided that was what we wanted to do. We met them, the first time we met them was in their hometown."

In fact, it was Ellie that confirmed what Jimmy and Kelli felt the moment they met the kids.

"I also said that I wanted to live with them when I walked in the door," says Ellie Davis.

New mom, Kelli, felt emotional saying, "It was exciting, I started crying and it took my breath away!"

The Davis' say the timing couldn't have been better, this weekend, right before Mother's Day, signing the official adoption papers.

For Jimmy, it was a mere formality to a decision they'd made long ago.

He says, "Within the first month, I pretty much already knew. So I saw it as, five months ago, I knew they were ours."

The decision to adopt foster kids, they say, was a no-brainer, because it came down to making a positive change, something the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services has actively campaigned, especially during National Foster Care Month.

Statistics show in 2016 Georgia had nearly 11,000 kids in foster care that number in Muscogee County, last stood as more than 400 foster children, and Jimmy and Kelli urge other families to make a difference in the community.

"There is such a need in our county. All of the state of Georgia," says Kelli.

Madison Davis says, "I'm glad that I get to be with my brothers and sisters and I'm around them now and I'm so happy to have good parents that actually care."

Extended family, friends, and strangers have pitched in to make the kids feel more at home by donating clothes, toys, and books for the kids.

The family already has their plan to celebrate Father's Day ready - a trip down to Orlando and Disney World.

