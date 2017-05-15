Camelot Education sponsors bus tour to FL for insight on alterna - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Camelot Education sponsors bus tour to FL for insight on alternative education

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

PENSACOLA, FL (WTVM) - Some parents and school board members in Muscogee County are getting a firsthand look at how an outside firm handles alternative education.

Camelot Education sponsored school tours at its facility in Pensacola, Florida.

There are mixed opinions among a little over 20 people from Columbus that made the trip to Pensacola, Florida to see how Camelot is implemented into a school district.

Officials from Camelot say the students are here to get the help and encouragement needed to get an education. The academy graduates 90 percent of its students every year at this location, but if it’s a fit for Muscogee County is for the people to decide.

Camelot is on the agenda for the Muscogee County School Board at their meeting tonight and some say there could potentially be a vote on whether or not it will be implemented in the school district.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

  • LocalMore>>

  • Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Saturday, October 21 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-22 02:42:20 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    Saturday, October 21 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-10-21 23:01:52 GMT

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

  • Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Saturday, October 21 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-10-21 18:59:59 GMT
    (Source: Muscogee County Jail)(Source: Muscogee County Jail)

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly