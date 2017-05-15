Historic Westville site move delayed again

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The move of the first building from the Historic Westville site in Lumpkin to its new home in south Columbus has been pushed back again.

The living museum has yet to receive the necessary move permit to relocate the building through two-tenths of a mile in Stewart County.

The museum's director of public relations says their permits for the city of Lumpkin, as well as for the Columbus Consolidated Government, are valid and ready.

However, their state permit expires on May 17.

