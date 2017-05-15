Muscogee County School Board rejects Camelot alternative education program takeover

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District’s Board of Education has voted against the Camelot alternative program taking over Muscogee County School District’s alternative education program.

Breaking - motion to approve #Camelot package deal VOTED down 5-4. @WTVM — José Zozaya WTVM (@jzozayaWTVM) May 16, 2017

A lengthy debate between Muscogee County School Board members ends with a decisive vote regarding the Camelot Education Group.

A 5-4 majority voting "No" on the proposal, rejecting a Camelot takeover of the alternative education program in the school district.

Board members began to disagree on whether or not to approve all of a total of three contracts proposed by Camelot and recommended by Superintendent David Lewis.

Board member Kia Chambers introduced the idea of a community advisory committee to council back in April.

Going into the meeting, Chambers, acting as the board's liaison, said more than 15 community members signed up to form part of the committee.

Ultimately, it seemed unnecessary, when board member Frank Myers moved to bring a vote on the superintendent's recommendation to approve Camelot, and his motion was approved.

That's really where some of the board started to voice its disapproval- a vote in favor would have effectively meant giving the green light on the total $6.4 million contract.

Some members like Chambers, Vanessa Jackson, and others, stated there are parts of the contract they believed would not benefit some kids needing alternative education in the county.

This, despite a visit Monday to tour a Camelot School in Pensacola, FL, and board member Cathy Williams saying this was the best option for alternative school students.

"You are grouping three separate groups of students who need three totally different things," Chambers said, "and I'm just not convinced that this totality is what is best for all students, and you have to look at it for all students."

The story isn't over, though. Per the rules of the school board, any of the five members who voted against Camelot can re-introduce a new motion to discuss the matter in even further detail.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.