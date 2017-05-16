What's next for alternative education in Muscogee County? - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

What's next for alternative education in Muscogee County?

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
Connect
(Source: WTVM File) (Source: WTVM File)
(Source: Parker Branton/WTVM) (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)
(Source: WTVM File) (Source: WTVM File)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

In a five to four vote the Muscogee County School Board members voted not to bring in an alternative educational program.

Tuesday, school board members are speaking about what’s next for the district.

“I  think it was the best thing to happen the best outcome to not farm out these very important services to basically some strangers from Texas,” says Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers.

Myers is one of five school board members that voted against the Camelot Educational program taking over some services in the MCSD.

“There were just too many red flags,” says Myers.

Cathy Williams is one of the four school board members that voted for Camelot. She was also the only school board member to see a Camelot program first hand in Pensacola, Florida.

“I think it helps to see it first hand if you’re able to get away to do that, but I don’t think it's absolutely necessary,” says Cathy Williams.

Williams says she was answering questions from other board members about the program prior to the vote.

"What comes next?", asks News Leader 9's Parker Branton.

"Well we never actually voted on the advisory committee last night,” says Williams.

She says since Camelot came to the table the board has recognized a number of people from the community who have strong opinions about other educational programs in the school system.

This advisory committee would give the people a voice and help school board members decide how to make the next move.

“We as a school system and Dr. Lewis as an administration are now starting from ground zero,” says Myers.

“We have some very special children in our public education system that were not quite meeting the needs and whether it’s the superintendent or it’s a committee of public participants we need to find some solutions sooner than later,” says Williams.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Police investigating late night shooting on Cusseta Rd., 23rd Ave.

    Saturday, October 21 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-22 02:42:20 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
    Columbus Police confirm to News Leader 9 a shooting happened at the intersection of Cusseta Road and 23rd Ave. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. One person was taken to Midtown Medical center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police say they do not have any suspect information. Continue to check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    WATCH LIVE: News Leader 9 streams 7p/6c newscast on Facebook

    Saturday, October 21 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-10-21 23:01:52 GMT

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

    News Leader 9 will be streaming a 7:00 p.m. ET newscast on Facebook live Saturday evening. Join Chandler Morgan for this evening's newscast along with Meteorologist Mallory Schnell with details on cooler weather coming up this week, the latest on a man arrested for sodomy and child molestation charges, and sports highlights with Paul Stockman.

    More >>

  • Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Man arrested on sodomy, child molestation charges

    Saturday, October 21 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-10-21 18:59:59 GMT
    (Source: Muscogee County Jail)(Source: Muscogee County Jail)

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>

    A Columbus man has been arrested on sodomy and child molestation charges. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly