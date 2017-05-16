What's next for alternative education in Muscogee County?

In a five to four vote the Muscogee County School Board members voted not to bring in an alternative educational program.

Tuesday, school board members are speaking about what’s next for the district.

“I think it was the best thing to happen the best outcome to not farm out these very important services to basically some strangers from Texas,” says Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers.

Myers is one of five school board members that voted against the Camelot Educational program taking over some services in the MCSD.

“There were just too many red flags,” says Myers.

Cathy Williams is one of the four school board members that voted for Camelot. She was also the only school board member to see a Camelot program first hand in Pensacola, Florida.

“I think it helps to see it first hand if you’re able to get away to do that, but I don’t think it's absolutely necessary,” says Cathy Williams.

Williams says she was answering questions from other board members about the program prior to the vote.

"What comes next?", asks News Leader 9's Parker Branton.

"Well we never actually voted on the advisory committee last night,” says Williams.

She says since Camelot came to the table the board has recognized a number of people from the community who have strong opinions about other educational programs in the school system.

This advisory committee would give the people a voice and help school board members decide how to make the next move.

“We as a school system and Dr. Lewis as an administration are now starting from ground zero,” says Myers.

“We have some very special children in our public education system that were not quite meeting the needs and whether it’s the superintendent or it’s a committee of public participants we need to find some solutions sooner than later,” says Williams.

