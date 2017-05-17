Uptown Columbus cut from 2018 City of Columbus budget - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Uptown Columbus cut from 2018 City of Columbus budget

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
Columbus City Council announces they will now cut funding from Uptown Columbus.

“I think that we knew this was going to be a tough budget year for the city but I can’t really speak to previous decisions that have taken place with Uptown,” says Uptown Columbus President Ross Horner.

Ross Horner says the Uptown Columbus budget is $25,000 less now that the city is pulling its funding. He says the city was receiving a return from their investment with $72 in sales tax for every dollar Uptown receives.

News Leader 9’s Parker Branton asked him what effect this has on his yearly budget.

“I think for us operationally we need to take a look at how we are operating our events and some of the activities we do and make some decisions on how we are going to move forward,” says Horner.

“Every year this has been talked about and explained,” Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says this has been in the works for seven years now and since Uptown is a tax allocation district they will actually see more money than what the budget was providing.

“The use of hundreds of thousands of dollars for things like infrastructure and helping to partner with various developments and investments down there,” says Mayor Tomlinson.

Though this may not seem like a lot coming out of the budget Horner says they rely on every penny to keep uptown beautiful.

“From my perspective uptown is worthwhile and worth the investment to keep it moving forward,” says Horner.

The city also cut funding for Keep Columbus Beautiful and the Naval Museum as well.

