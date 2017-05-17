Neighbors going without water, maintenance in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - No water for days, and an even longer wait, neighbors, say, for maintenance crews to cut the grass and pick up litter.

Neighbor Ricky Robinson claims the previous owners are responsible in neglecting the health and integrity of the neighborhood.

"It seems like people see the problem and don't want to address them because of greed, self-gain, arrogance and impatience," Robinson said.

Enter Caleb Walsh, who drove into Columbus Wednesday morning as the new property owner of Parkwood Mobile Homes, already knowing several neighbors here have struggled to live in decent conditions.

"I sign on the line, and the first thing I find out is there's no water," he said.

Walsh said he made it a point to knock on every neighbor's door and ask them what they need to get things back to normal - including getting water back to the units.

"We got with the Waterworks," Walsh said, "we got the water back on, and I really want everyone to know we're going to turn this around."

In some cases, neighbors like Chaz Peoples have been living with broken roofs and walls - a tree fell over a month ago, and Peoples said the previous owners forced him to pay his rent, despite several attempts to get them to cut down the tree.

"They didn't treat me bad, but as far as fixing stuff, coming to cut down the tree," Peoples said, "I give them an 'F' on that."

Walsh says he's sent crews to People's home to look at how they'll remove the tree.

"Why is he paying rent?" Walsh said. "That's what we're here for, and that's not going to be the case."

The next step, Walsh said, is fixing abandoned mobile homes on the property, many with broken windows and torn walls.

Neighbors agree, saying they can start cleaning up the excess litter to make Parkwood a safe, clean place to live.

