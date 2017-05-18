EXCLUSIVE: Brother of Phenix City officer-involved shooting hurt - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

EXCLUSIVE: Brother of Phenix City officer-involved shooting speaks out

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A couple of weeks have passed since the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Phenix City, Alabama.

Cedric Mifflin was shot and killed by an officer after police say he led them on a chase.

Mifflin's brother sat down with News Leader 9's Parker Branton to talk about how the family is feeling about the incident.

“I know my brother and I know he wouldn’t do nothing to hurt nobody and the way this happened to him… the way it happened to him… it hurts me you know what I'm saying,” says Mifflin's brother Lorenzo Greer.

Greer says it was a typical Sunday when the family would meet up at the park.

“I seen him five minutes we was going to meet up and go to the park and he was going to Phenix City to pick somebody up at Fred’s (Frederick Douglas Apartment Complex) and he was coming back to where we was at… that’s the last time I seen him,” says Greer.

Greer says he received a call from a friend that saw on Facebook live that Mifflin's car was involved in an incident on 13th Street.  He says this doesn’t seem like something Mifflin would do.

“There’s  a lot of people out here who know how he is… he’s a good person he will help anybody…everybody hurt I talk to my grandma every day they feel like justice needs to be served… I really want to see him again…there’s nothing else I can ask for but to see him again.”

Greer says his family has been in touch with the Phenix City Police Department, but they are referring them to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, who is now over this investigation.

