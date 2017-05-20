Local VIP's face the dunking tank in support of National Foster Care Month

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Spring Into Action for Foster Care event celebrated families with foster children Saturday at Woodruff Park in Uptown Columbus.

The day was filled with lots of fun and love as Lindsey Kate's Closet celebrated what it means to be a foster parent and provide a loving home for kids across the Valley.

Lindsey Kate's Closet is an organization that raises awareness about foster care.

The organization celebrated foster care month with Zumba, an ice cream social, a balloon release in honor of kids who need a foster home, and a VIP dunk tank contest featuring News Leader 9's very own Barbara Gauthier.

Of all these things, six families were recognized for opening their homes and hearts to their foster kids.

One couple recognized is planning to make their family complete by choosing to adopt their three foster kids.

"We've had other foster children but we've had these three for four years. We are in the process of adopting these three children and it's a full-time job it's really hard but it's rewarding," says Foster parents Rhonda and Lorenzo Stathums

The Stathums' were also honored and given a proclamation for being outstanding foster parents in Muscogee County.

All the money raised from today's event is going to local foster care programs.

