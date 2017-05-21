Hundreds without power after Sunday morning crash in North Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Nearly 550 residents were without power Sunday morning due to a vehicle accident near Dekalb Drive.

Columbus Police closed the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Dekalb Drive while crews worked to restore power.

Georgia Power crews were on the scene working to resolve the problem.

Service is expected to be restored by 7 a.m.

CPD confirms to News Leader 9 that a car struck a power pole, causing the outage. The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

