Family remembers drunk driving crash victim one year later

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Loved ones honored the life of a Columbus man killed in a drunk driving accident.

Dozens gathered at the corner of Wynnton Road and 13th Street on Sunday— exactly one year after Shedrick McClain was killed.

Officers say McClain was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a drunk driver around 1 a.m. on May 21, 2016.

His family held a candlelight vigil, saying they want justice.

“Still waiting to go to court for Tiffany Fortson the drunk driver who killed him. We're hoping one day we can forgive us but not this right now it's a lot of hurt for me, his kids and his grandkids but we are just all sticking together and comforting each other and taking it one day at a time,” said Bernice Harper.

Tiffany Fortson was arrested for McClain's death and has been charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI.

