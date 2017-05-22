Local mountaineer talks risks in mountain climbing following AL doctor's death

(WTVM) – An Alabama physician has died while climbing Mount Everest. The 50-year-old doctor is one of three climbers confirmed dead Sunday.

We sought out a local expert's perspective on the risks involved in climbing Everest.

In our conversation with local climber Bud Allen, we talked about the inherent risks in trying to climb up Everest and attempting to reach the peak at 29,000 feet.

While Allen does not personally know Roland Yearwood, the Alabama doctor who died Sunday, Allen says these possibilities are things anyone thinking of climbing Everest must consider.

In his two attempts to reach the summit, Allen experienced either bad weather or bad luck when some of his equipment failed.

Allen says he also remembers when another climber, camped next to him on the way up the mountain, made the decision to reach the summit, even in unsafe conditions.

“In the case of my tent neighbor, and I've been on two other expeditions where there were fatalities, people chose to push the envelope, and that's frequently the case. I do believe that you can mitigate a lot of the risks. In mine and my climbing partner's case, we made a determination it was just too risky to climb that year, and we came home,” said Allen

Because Allen has never made it to the actual summit, he says he's getting ready for another expedition in 2018.

No word yet on Yearwood's exact cause of death, but it is possible, Allen said, that if Yearwood was anywhere above the "death zone" of over 26,000 feet, he could have suffered from several types of edema.

