Special Report: Jay Gogue, life and presidency at Auburn University

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - In a few short days, Auburn University President, Dr. Jay Gogue will walk out of his office in Samford Hall for the last time.

Gogue, a two-time graduate of the SEC school, has led Auburn for the last 10 years. In September of 2016, he announced to the Board of Trustees and the Auburn family that he would be stepping down as president.

While Gogue calls his next step retirement, his work at Auburn outside of the presidency will continue. Throughout his presidency, Dr. Gogue has taught classes in higher education administration, he will continue to teach those classes next school year.

“It’s been a lot of fun to me,” said Gogue. “When you teach a class, you know at the end of that class if you did a good job or not. Sometimes in administration, you may not know for years.”

Along with teaching classes, he is also working on a digital textbook - President’s Perspective. The text is aimed at helping students get practical insight to being a university president.

While Gogue says he knows he will miss his current position, it has not set in quite yet.

“I think next fall is when it will really hit. The excitement in August. Students begin moving back to campus, College Street begins to fill up, it gets a little cool in the evening, and you realize that football season is right around the corner, that is when I’ll sit back and think ‘boy, I’m probably going to miss that.’

When asked about his next phase of life, Gogue only has one concern, “Some of my good friends have failed at retirement, so I hope I don’t fail at it.”

