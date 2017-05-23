Mayor Tomlinson: Government employees won't lose pay in payroll - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Mayor Tomlinson: Government employees won't lose pay in payroll conversion

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
Columbus City employees say they are concerned that they might miss a week of pay if a new payroll plan is approved by city officials.

The new system moves all employees to a bi-weekly payroll versus a mix of weekly and bi-weekly pay periods.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson tells News Leader 9 it is not correct to say Columbus Consolidated Government employees will go three weeks without pay.

She says the employees will make more money this year than their set salary because of a bonus being given in the week of conversion to the new system.

This new payroll system is a way to modernize the outdated one they are currently using and she notes this will also save taxpayer money by cutting down the number of pay periods.

We spoke with the mayor after discussing this matter with city officials and here is what she had to say.

“That’s flatly false, utterly incorrect. In fact, normally employees would receive a two-week paycheck on the fourth and another two week paycheck on the 11th of August now because of the paycheck conversion they’re going to receive a two week paycheck on the fourth and a two week paycheck on the 18th which is three weeks later so we are giving them a bonus on the 11th so they’re going to receive more money in August than they normally would have.”

The first biweekly paycheck once the system is in effect will be on August 18 for all government employees.

If council approves the plan for the new system to take effect, it will begin in August for all Columbus Consolidated Government employees.

