Special Report: Destination Food

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you're what they call a "foodie" then finding good eats around town might be one of your favorite pastimes.

New spots across the Fountain City seem to be popping up all over the place.

If you're looking to experience a big city without leaving town, well River & Rail on Broadway is the place to be and they serve a little bit of everything from southern to Italian food.

This stylish restaurant is more than what meets the eye with its ambiance and cuisine.

“We're really trying to bring a big city to a small town and really attribute back to the name River and Rail and the Chattahoochee and the rail what drove Columbus so we have a post-prohibition theme drink list and also trying to bring that feel to our atmosphere to the ambience but we just want people to feel like their stepping out of Columbus but feel at home at the same time,” said Brandley Andrews, co-owner of River & Rail.

At home in the State of Georgia is where River & Rail finds fresh produce and meat. You can consider It a farm to table restaurant. A popular dish served is famous to the south. It's the delicacy of the rabbit.

“Some fresh thyme then we caramelize the rabbit and finish that in the oven and we'll serve that over a herb gnocchi and Malibu carrot medley so nice little sweetness, some potatoes for the starch. It kind of gives you rabbit and dumpling or chicken and dumpling that everybody down south loves,” said Andrews.

Co-owner Bradley Andrews says River & Rail is a place for you to enjoy more than life celebrations.

“We want you to be able to come out on a Tuesday night or Monday night and just enjoy dinner and come and have good food and good experience and not have to cook at home and go home and get ready for the next day and go back out,” said Andrews.

One proclaimed foodie says she's glad to see Uptown welcome new restaurants.

“I love coming down here, it’s fun and chill and all the all the food here is great,” said Sydney Perry, a self-proclaimed foodie.

For another option, you can head north on Blackmon Road for a little taste of Italy at Trevioli Italian Kitchen. It's a restaurant that started with humble beginnings.

“We started in a little storage unit just off Veterans Parkway and we started doing take out for a while and that grew and grew. I had customers showing up saying we heard there's a great restaurant here,” said Trevor Morris, owner and chef at Trevioli Italian Kitchen.

Chef and Owner Trevor Morris says his restaurant hand-makes their pasta for dinner each morning starting at 6. Of the many kinds of pasta on the menu, gnocchi is one that’s popular at Trevioli. It's a soft dough dumpling made with ricotta cheese.

Besides the great food, visitors will experience a great atmosphere and marvel at decor that serves as a reminder of Trevioli's humble beginnings.

A few miles near is another new food spot that too has humble beginnings. It's a restaurant that started by two brothers.

If you're looking for culture and good eats you can find both at the Pita Mediterranean Street Food on Whittlesey Boulevard.

It's a place that's new to Columbus and it's been gaining some great attention as you can see from the crowd inside.

“Our best seller is the chicken gyro and traditional gyro at the same time it's all gluten free, allergen free peanut allergen free and it's healthy and it'll fill you up,” said Nadeem Chaudhry, owner of Pita Mediterranean Street Food.

All three restaurants try to do just that: Be the best with style and cuisine.

