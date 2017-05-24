President Trump's budget cuts could affect local services

According to local non-profits, over 300,000 people use programs like SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program) and Meals on Wheels every day in Muscogee County and surrounding areas.

In President Trump’s current budget proposal food stamps would be cut by $192 billion over the next decade and TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) cut by $21 billion.

News Leader 9 spoke with the director of a non-profit that is serving the Columbus area now for over forty years on how this could affect them.

“We get a generous grant and have quite a few years and that could affect us in a negative way to the tune of maybe 25 people no longer being able to receive a meal 25 of our roughly we are figuring about 1,100 people we are serving a day it’s not a small number, says Executive Director of Direct Services Scott Bryan.

Bryan says the non-profit organization provides 16 surrounding counties with programs like meals on wheels that could be cut in Trump's budget in a big way.

"Areas that would be of concern to anybody that knows about seniors in this area as well as other areas a lot of them are low income a lot of them live by themselves and they're very food insecure and nutrition insecure," Bryan says.

Non-profit organizations like Direct Services have fundraising efforts going on all the time but that the help from government grants is crucial to their survival.

"We advocate I mean we aren't there to criticize but we are there to say to our congress people that this is really important to people in your area we don't go to somebody in Washington state but we do go to the Georgia folks by writing a letter and being a part of a number of folks that are trying to influence in that way," says Bryan.

