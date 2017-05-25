Trial begins for Auburn man accused of killing stepdaughter

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The trial is underway for an Auburn man accused in the brutal beating death of his 5-year-old stepdaughter in June of 2015.

After opening statements on Thursday, people took the stand in the case where George Barton allegedly killed his stepdaughter after beating her with a belt.

The defense is arguing that Barton suffers from mental disorders that could have played a role in him not knowing the severity of what he was doing.

A clinical and forensic psychologist took the stand in the courtroom and was asked if Barton claims he had PTSD or other mental health issues while being evaluated at an earlier date.

Evidence from the defense did prove that Barton claimed he had PTSD when being evaluated during the time.

The state is seeking the death penalty against Barton and the trial will continue Friday morning.

