Memorial Day Weekend Safety Tips

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The 2017 Memorial Day Weekend is here and News Leader 9 spoke with some state officials to get safety tips before the celebration begins for the Chattahoochee Valley.

"Accidents can happen in the blink of an eye, especially with young children around the water's edge, they can just slip and fall in accidentally," says Department of Natural Resources Corporal, Jeremy Bolen.

Corporal Bolen says accidents on the water will decrease when swimmers and boaters use certain safety measures.

“We really want to see people wearing their life jackets. The law requires it, any child under the age of 13 to wear their life jacket, but we'd really like to see all occupants in a boat wearing their life jacket," says Bolen.

While you’re navigating your boat through the water, officials say you should act like you’re behind the wheel of your car.

"Alcohol and boating don't mix, ya know? Wait until you get back to your house or back to the dock and do it in a responsible manner," says Bolen.

Most lakes around the Chattahoochee Valley spread for miles.

Officials are urging everyone to be safe.

"You just never know where we may be and the response time could take maybe several minutes before we get there," says Bolen.

News Leader 9 hopes everyone in the Chattahoochee Valley has a great and safe Memorial Day Weekend.

