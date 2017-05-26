Officials urge grilling safety during Memorial Day Weekend - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Officials urge grilling safety during Memorial Day Weekend

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Memorial Day Weekend is kicking off today and some are already preparing for a party, but there are some things you need to know before firing up that grill.

Fire officials in Columbus say what they think is common sense knowledge to most could end up landing some in the hospital if they don't properly use their grill.

Officials say always to grill outdoors on open decks or improved surfaces and to never grill in a garage or light a grill indoors.

One big thing firemen say they want to stress is to keep children away from the hot grills to avoid them getting a severe burn.

News Leader 9 spoke with local grill master, Grif Morpeth, to get some advice on what people need to know that are behind the grill.

"It's been a big thing lately is the metal brushes that you buy from the store that has the metal fibers on it. They get really hot and the fibers let go and get stuck on your grill and you can't see it," says Morpeth. "You might be grilling a hamburger or steak and that metal can get caught in your meat and you can swallow it and end up having to go to the emergency room. That's one of the biggest things I worry about right now."

For those who might be grilling at the lake or beach or just spending some time in their backyard, it's definitely something to keep in mind for Memorial Day Weekend. 

