Flags placed in South Columbus to honor fallen soldiers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Saturday afternoon Columbus teens continued a tradition of placing flags along Victory Drive in south Columbus.

The tradition started by the Gold Star Mothers began in the 1960's and has continued each year since to honor veterans in Vietnam.

The Military Officers Association of Fort Benning now carries on the tradition this year receiving help from the Civil Air Patrol.

"It's very special because I spent 28 years in the service and lost friends overseas. Most haven't stopped long enough to say anything but will give a smile and a wave. Veterans will salute but it means a lot," says Michael Karabasz of the Civilian Air Patrol.

The flags are raised for Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and the Fourth of July to honor the men and women who have served our country.

