Historians take visitors of the National Infantry Museum back to 1940's

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - People in the Chattahoochee Valley got to take a step back in time Saturday morning at the National Infantry Museum.

Members of Kelly's Zeroes living historians took people back to the 1940's to see what life was like for our Soldiers during the war.

The historians wanted to kick off this Memorial Day Weekend giving people a greater appreciation for those who died protecting our country.

Unit Coordinator, Thomas Hill says, "It is important because it fills in the background information on where our country has come from and where we are today and how we developed especially after World War II."

Those participating in the event today got the chance to participate in drills, marches & World War II fitness exercises.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.