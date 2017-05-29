East Alabama family has 158 years of military experience

The eleven brothers in the Davis family have dedicated 158 years of military service to our country. The brothers are now living all over the country one of them near Ladonia, Alabama.

News Leader 9’s Parker Branton spoke with a brother in this family about his family’s service.

“What does it mean to a family that has military experience on a day like Memorial Day especially 158 years of experience?” asks News Leader 9’s Parker Branton.

“Well I can tell you about my day starting this morning in fact it does every holiday like this I went to Fort Mitchell and saluted my fellow comrades down there and I’ve got friends that’s down there now and I come on back through Fort Benning and stopped at the cemetery and did my salute and I come on back home,” says LeBronz Davis.

LeBronz Davis is part of a brotherhood that takes the meaning of Memorial Day straight to the heart.

“We have 158 years of military service, eleven of us were in the military,” says Davis.

A total of 11 Davis brothers dedicating over a century across branches of the military to the United States of America.

“Well we started Army then we have Navy then we have Air Force and our uncle which is the only Pearl Harbor survivor is in Alabama. He’s the one that started really he spent 30 years– 10 years Navy and 20 years Marines. I was drafted at first, then I went on an enlisted and end up going to Vietnam, came back from Vietnam, ended up being a drill sergeant for three years, and then went to Germany, come back Fort Benning, left Fort Benning after four years, went back to Germany, left Germany to come back to Fort Polk, Louisiana ,left Fort Polk, Louisiana, and came back to Fort Benning and that’s where I retired,” says Davis.

While battling in the Vietnam War, Davis says he was there with three of his family members and didn’t know if they were surviving the fight.

“Don’t know where they are and didn’t know they were even there and it just that we are a close family but at the time of growing up and everything. I got one brother he left home to go to college and got to the bus station and didn’t have enough money to catch the bus and the army bus was over there for free and that’s the one he got on,” says Davis.

The Davis family is on a mission to find out if they have served the most military service in the history of America.

“Blood brothers we have to be the largest family to be in the military we put it out there and we can’t find anyone else to top eleven brothers,” says Davis.

