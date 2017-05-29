Fallen soldiers honored at Opelika ceremony

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Honoring those who have died serving our country, people in Opelika paying tribute to fallen servicemen and women on Memorial Day. The city hosting an event outside of City Hall.

Monday’s event was a time of reflection and appreciation for the men and women who so bravely fought for our country.

A wreath of honor was placed at a memorial outside of City Hall and Monday’s speaker reminded everyone why we observe Memorial Day.

Names like Marine Corps Captain James Graham, Army Sargent Dawn Porter, Coastguard Seaman First Class Douglass Munro. These men are recognized for their bravery and heroism in battle.

A day to remember the names and the sacrifices made by so many who fought for our freedom.

“I wish all of them could be here today their families wish they could be here today,” said Vann Daughtry, Purple Heart Award Recipient. We need to make sure that our children that are coming up now know what Memorial Day stands for. It isn't just going to the lake and having a BBQ and drinking a beer. It is about heroes. All of them.”

During the event, Mayor Gary Fuller showed those in attendance a wood etching that he says will soon hang inside of City Hall depicting the flag raising at the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.