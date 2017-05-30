Lanett Residents: Mausoleum leaking fluids, water leaking into crypts

Some residents in east Alabama have a growing concern over a cemetery they say is in deplorable condition.

People who have loved ones buried in the Mausoleum at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens say they are noticing the crypts are starting to crack and the walls that are supposed to be protecting some of the urns are not sealed.

“My brother’s crypt has leaked fluid out of it, water is leaking into the mausoleum,” says Cynthia Walker.

“This has got urns it for people that’s been cremated and you can see it’s not sealed,” says Linda Manley.

Family members that have loved ones buried in the mausoleum at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens say they’ve spent over $10,000 on a place that is supposed to last forever that is now crumbling.

“You know if the concrete is cracked on the outside and on top its cracked in the crypts itself and water is getting through and it’s just heartbreaking,” says Walker.

Manley says her and her husband bought two plots to be buried here, she is asking for her money back.

“We do not want to be buried out here. We have two plots but neither one of us will be buried out here,” says Manley.

I went over to what the two ladies tell me was once the office for the cemetery, now an abandoned building with no one inside. However, what is inside is boxes of documents containing people’s personal information.

"It breaks my heart, it really does,” says Manley.

“It just kills me, it just breaks my heart and there’s nothing I can do I can't afford to move all of them I’m on a fixed income and we have over $10,000 invested in these crypts,” says Walker.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.