LaGrange Police investigating late night shooting

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating a shooting on Mason Street that left one man injured.

Officers say a 29-year-old man was confronted by five men Tuesday night in the 900 block of Mason Street. Police say he was shot in the back around 6 p.m. while fighting with one of the men over a gun.

The victim was taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center where he is expected to recover.

According to investigators, the victim says he had seen two of the men earlier in the evening at the Daniel Street Food Mart where the victim refused to give them a ride.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LaGrange Police at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

