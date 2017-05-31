Columbus State University hosts STEAM summer camp - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus State University hosts STEAM summer camp

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM) (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)
(Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM) (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – This summer, kids do not have to let their minds meltdown in the summer heat.

Columbus State University is hosting a 10-week "STEAM" summer camp incorporating science, technology, engineering, arts, and math into activities.

The camp is for kids from as young as four to the age of fourteen.

Kids will be able to participate in all kinds of activities like sewing, drawing, and staying active mentally and physically.

The steam summer camp will keep the kid's mind fresh while on summer vacation.

“This is their summer their brains are still staying engage. They are still learning science concepts math concepts they are learning how to make with their hands,” said Sam Gurski, Director of STEAM Camp.

The steam camp is split into three age groups with over 200 classes covering everything from music to science to sports and media.

The camp takes place on CSU's main campus.

For more information, you can visit their website or call 706-507-8070.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating a child death

    Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating a child death

    Saturday, June 3 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-06-03 21:50:49 GMT
    (Source: MGN)(Source: MGN)

    LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 4:46 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a medical issue involving a child from a residence off Lee Road 427 (Pierce Road) in Huntington Hills Subdivision north of Phenix City.  Medical services were dispatched and found a non-responsive 15-month-old male who they transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia. Shortly after arrival, the child was pronounced deceased. Lee County Sheriff...

    More >>

    LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 4:46 a.m. Saturday morning reporting a medical issue involving a child from a residence off Lee Road 427 (Pierce Road) in Huntington Hills Subdivision north of Phenix City.  Medical services were dispatched and found a non-responsive 15-month-old male who they transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia. Shortly after arrival, the child was pronounced deceased. Lee County Sheriff...

    More >>

  • LaGrange police investigate two men wanted for aggravated assault

    LaGrange police investigate two men wanted for aggravated assault

    Saturday, June 3 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-06-03 17:35:57 GMT
    (Source: LaGrange Police Department)(Source: LaGrange Police Department)

    LaGrange Police Department responded to Wellstar Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Jarboe Street at 9 a.m.  

    More >>

    LaGrange Police Department responded to Wellstar Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Jarboe Street at 9 a.m.  

    More >>

  • Update: CPD arrest man after robbery turns into pursuit with shots fired

    Update: CPD arrest man after robbery turns into pursuit with shots fired

    Saturday, June 3 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-06-03 20:58:11 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    News Leader 9 is learning information of heavy police presence on the Uptown Columbus River Walk area and Columbus State University's RiverPark campus. Columbus Police said they are securing the scene near the bridge connecting the walkway to Rock Island on the River Walk. According to police they have made an arrest from the incident.  This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates. 

    More >>

    News Leader 9 is learning information of heavy police presence on the Uptown Columbus River Walk area and Columbus State University's RiverPark campus. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly