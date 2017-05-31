Columbus State University hosts STEAM summer camp

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – This summer, kids do not have to let their minds meltdown in the summer heat.

Columbus State University is hosting a 10-week "STEAM" summer camp incorporating science, technology, engineering, arts, and math into activities.

The camp is for kids from as young as four to the age of fourteen.

Kids will be able to participate in all kinds of activities like sewing, drawing, and staying active mentally and physically.

The steam summer camp will keep the kid's mind fresh while on summer vacation.

“This is their summer their brains are still staying engage. They are still learning science concepts math concepts they are learning how to make with their hands,” said Sam Gurski, Director of STEAM Camp.

The steam camp is split into three age groups with over 200 classes covering everything from music to science to sports and media.

The camp takes place on CSU's main campus.

For more information, you can visit their website or call 706-507-8070.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.