Most Wanted: April 2017 murder on 25th Avenue

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are searching for clues in an unsolved murder.

The case is from April 19 when 39-year-old Marion Ralph was shot and killed in The Pentecostal Church of God parking lot on 25th Avenue near Cusseta Road.

The homicide unit is asking anyone with any information as to Marion Ralph’s movements during the last 24 hours of his life to call 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.