Most Wanted: April 2017 murder on 25th Avenue

The Big news out of Washington Thursday, Former FBI Director James Comey testifying before congress.More >>
As the water rescue and recovery effort for a man that was last seen in the Chattahoochee River Wednesday afternoon continues, the identity of the victim has been released.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing in a store parking lot. The stabbing happened before 2 p.m. CT near Lee Road 621 and AL Hwy. 169, outside of Opelika.More >>
The case is from April 19 when 39-year-old Marion Ralph was shot and killed in The Pentecostal Church of God parking lot on 25th Avenue near Cusseta Road.More >>
Hundreds of cadets from area schools participating in the annual JROTC Leadership Camp Thursday.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.More >>
