TSYS interns finish program, receive job offers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An unforgettable graduation for several aspiring professionals in Columbus.

A group of students interning at TSYS now the first graduating class from Project SEARCH, a nationwide program that works to connect students with disabilities with local businesses.

On top of getting their certificates after a full year of working multiple jobs at TSYS, the five remarkable interns now look forward to starting their professional careers very soon.

The group of five, all young adults living with disabilities, are the first graduating class from Muscogee County to finish the Project SEARCH program.

Zachary Motycka, one of the five graduates, told a room filled with family, friends, and mentors, what he learned during his internship.

"I learned how to send out emails, and then, to do PowerPoints, and do resumes,” said Motycka.

Kiara Willis, another graduate, gave her honest answer when asked this question: "Why do you want to work?" "Get money," she said.

Above all, the graduates showed their appreciation for the support they've received from partners like TSYS, the Muscogee County School District, and their Project SEARCH teachers in completing the internship.

"I can do a whole lot more than what I thought I could actually do," said fellow graduate Anthony McCommons.

Loretta Fuller was the group's primary instructor and a member of the county's Project SEARCH team.

Its mission, according to the organization's website, is to serve students with "significant intellectual and developmental disabilities," and put them in a real-world work environment to develop skills they can use for the rest of their lives.

"That's what this program was built and arranged to do," Fuller said. "These children, now, can go out and work for themselves."

Then came the final surprise for the graduates came from the company that mentored them the past year. TSYS business liaison Pino Davis gave them the news.

"I am proud to announce that tonight, all five of our interns will receive competitive employment,” said Davis.

All five graduates will work in different departments within TSYS. While speaking to the crowd, Davis said each intern found his or her niche throughout the year.

Ms. Fuller tells News Leader 9 the graduates are only getting a week off before starting work on June 5.

