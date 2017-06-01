Dunkin' Donuts celebrates National Donut Day with free donuts Friday

Dunkin' Donuts will offer customers a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage Friday, June, 2 in celebration of National Donut Day.

Dunkin' Donuts will also have its two latest varieties available. The Vanilla Cake Batter Donut and Sprinkles Donut were introduced May 29 and will be available throughout the summer.

The offer is will last all day June 2 at participating locations.

