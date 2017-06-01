Middle GA man indicted after child porn found on laptop

PERRY, Ga. (AP) - A grand jury in Georgia has indicted a man on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The Macon Telegraph reports 35-year-old Corey Alan Richmond is accused of having multiple photographs on his computer of children engaged in sexual acts.

Richmond was living with a relative in 2015 when the images were found on a laptop in the Houston County home.

According to an incident report, authorities were initially alerted when Richmond asked a man to copy cartoon video files onto his hard drive. The man found the sexual images and notified local authorities who contacted Houston County investigators.

It's unclear if Richmond has an attorney.

