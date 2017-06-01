Murder trial continues for Auburn man accused of killing stepdaughter

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Thursday was day five in the murder trial of an Auburn man.

Prosecutors say George Barton killed his 5-year-old stepdaughter Caley Presley after repeatedly beating her with a belt.

The defense did call a physiologist to the stand who has evaluated George Barton’s mental state multiple times over the last few years.

The jurors also heard interviews from Barton’s step-sons at the time of the incident claiming that they heard Barton quote whooping Caley in another room just before he allegedly killed her.

Psychologist John Goff also says Barton was on multiple prescriptions at the time for mood and other mental disorders and this all could’ve played a role in this incident.

Court will continue Friday and from what we are hearing inside the courtroom is that George Barton is expected to take the stand to testify his case.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.