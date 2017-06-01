Catapult Academy students land job interview one week after graduating

Just one week after graduating from the Catapult Academy of the Muscogee County School District, two students are getting another chance to succeed, this time with the opportunity of employment.

Jimmy King, who is the program director of Catapult Academy of the Muscogee County School District, says he's thankful and blessed an opportunity was presented so quickly for his students.

"That's what we talk about all the time. You just gotta count your blessings and do what you're supposed to do," says King.

Both Jonathan Lee and Ladarius Hill were welcomed with open arms into Mando America.

Senior Resources Manager Gerald Wyatt says Mando America manufactures breaks and break parts for companies like Kia, Hyundai, and GMC to list a few.

"We're looking for qualified people, we're looking for folks that have taken their lives and gone to another level and we said we want to partner with someone like that. Those that made a turnaround and a decision to be productive," says Wyatt.

Both graduates walked through the doors eager to tour the facility and learn more about the company.

Lee graduated just last week from the Academy.

After a long journey of overcoming attention deficit disorder, d ropping out of high school, and spending a year in a juvenile detention center says he's forever grateful to be getting this opportunity.

"Well, I hope my third chance could be just as successful as my second chance at Catapult. I hope I get the job because I do need it, it's a start and I'm going to cherish it," says Lee.

After the tour of the facility, both graduates filled out an application and were interviewed on the spot.

If all goes well, they'll then receive their third chance. That chance is a job opportunity at Mando America.

King says he's extremely proud of his students.

"Man I'm glowing on the inside," says King.

