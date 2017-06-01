Columbus Civic Center director: Hopeful future despite recent cancellations, departures

The Columbus Civic Center is announcing the cancellation of the Trap All Stars Part 2 due to low advance ticket sales.

The concert was scheduled for Friday with an all-star hip-hop lineup featuring Rick Ross, Yo-Gotti and Plies. This cancellation coming only two days before the big show.

Travis Steele, one of the concert promoters from Tony Productions and Theatrical Works Live, says less than 1,700 advance tickets.

Michael "Soul" Muhammad, Program Director of Davis Broadcasting, who heavily promoted the show, says he is still hopeful for future concert and shows in Columbus.

"I'm not discouraged though. Because, speaking of Tony Productions, they've had some great shows. R.Kelly, Chris Brown, the first Trap All Stars, So, I'm still encouraged that promoters are going to bring more shows to our city," said Muhammad.

The promoter, Travis Steele, credits bad timing as far as graduation and the holiday season for why ticket sales were down.

Refunds for this event will be available beginning Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Civic Center box office or wherever tickets are sold.

According to the Civic Center Director, Jon Dorman, the Civic Center is having a great year, despite the recent loss of tenants, like the Columbus Cottonmouths and recent concert cancellations. He says these occurrences do not affect the Civic Center the way you may think.

"We're basically just renting avenue for them to put on a concert. We don't pay the concert. We don't pay the promoter, we don't control the money," said Dorman.

Dorman says the Civic Center makes their money solely from the rental of the venue, parking, and food vendors. He remains hopeful for the future of the building and events to come.

"The Civic Center is having a good year. We had a good year last year. We are expecting to continue on having good years and make sure this venue is available. Our job is to make sure the lights are on, the seats are clean, the bathrooms are clean and that it's available for people to rent," said Dorman.

Dorman says with the departure of Columbus Cottonmouths, for the first time he is reaching out to agents and promoters to fill empty Friday and Saturday slots in the upcoming fall Calendar.

