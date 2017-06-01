Front Avenue to close due to construction starting June 5

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – If your usual commute involves traveling through Uptown Columbus, there are some road closures you need to know about.

Front Avenue is set to close Monday, June 5.

This closure is so crews can begin construction on the Rapids at Riverfront Place.

It’s all part of a new $52 million apartment and retail complex along the river between Front Avenue.

It is expected to be closed for the time that construction is happening on the complex.

